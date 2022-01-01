Tacos in Ottawa
Ottawa restaurants that serve tacos
Court Street Pub
620 Court St, Ottawa
|Southwest Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
(3) Shredded Chicken Tacos, Corn, Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Avocado Ranch
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$12.00
(3) Lightly Battered Cod Tacos, Chipotle Aioli, Mexi-Slaw, Cilantro
|$10 Taco Salad
|$10.00
Pizzas By Marchelloni
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa
|Regular Taco Pizza
|$16.25
Taco flavored beef, refried beans & mozzarella cheese baked & topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & taco chips
|X-Large Taco Pizza
|$21.75
Taco flavored beef, refried beans & mozzarella cheese baked & topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & taco chips
Red Dog Grill
411 Great Loop East Dr, Ottawa
|2 Baja Tacos/ Side Salad
|$10.00
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$16.00
3 - Smoked and slow cooked/shredded BBQ pork tacos topped with pineapple salsa, goat cheese and pickled red onions.
|Baja Tacos
|$12.00
3 - Parmesean breaded cod fish tacos topped with brussel slaw, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce.