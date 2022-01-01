Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Ottawa

Ottawa restaurants that serve tacos

Court Street Pub image

 

Court Street Pub

620 Court St, Ottawa

Southwest Chicken Tacos$11.00
(3) Shredded Chicken Tacos, Corn, Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Avocado Ranch
Baja Fish Tacos$12.00
(3) Lightly Battered Cod Tacos, Chipotle Aioli, Mexi-Slaw, Cilantro
$10 Taco Salad$10.00
Pizzas By Marchelloni image

 

Pizzas By Marchelloni

424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa

Regular Taco Pizza$16.25
Taco flavored beef, refried beans & mozzarella cheese baked & topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & taco chips
X-Large Taco Pizza$21.75
Taco flavored beef, refried beans & mozzarella cheese baked & topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & taco chips
Banner pic

 

Red Dog Grill

411 Great Loop East Dr, Ottawa

2 Baja Tacos/ Side Salad$10.00
Pulled Pork Tacos$16.00
3 - Smoked and slow cooked/shredded BBQ pork tacos topped with pineapple salsa, goat cheese and pickled red onions.
Baja Tacos$12.00
3 - Parmesean breaded cod fish tacos topped with brussel slaw, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce.
