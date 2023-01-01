Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Oxford

Oxford restaurants
Oxford restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Oby’s - 1931 University Ave

1931 University Ave, Oxford

Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$9.95
Grilled tenders, smoked ham, applewood bacon, American cheese, and honey mustard. Ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
More about Oby’s - 1931 University Ave
My Michelle's Catering

3000 Old Taylor Road, Suite C, Oxford

Chicken Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap$9.00
Ground Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickle, Low-Carb Tortilla, Mustard & Mayo Packet
Grilled Chicken Caesar Cauliflower Wrap w/ Tomato-Cucumber Salad (GF)$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Caesar Dressing, Swiss, Spinach, Cauliflower Crust, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Herbs, Red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil
More about My Michelle's Catering

