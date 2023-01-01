Chicken wraps in Oxford
Oxford restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Oby’s - 1931 University Ave
Oby’s - 1931 University Ave
1931 University Ave, Oxford
|Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
|$9.95
Grilled tenders, smoked ham, applewood bacon, American cheese, and honey mustard. Ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
More about My Michelle's Catering
My Michelle's Catering
3000 Old Taylor Road, Suite C, Oxford
|Chicken Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap
|$9.00
Ground Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickle, Low-Carb Tortilla, Mustard & Mayo Packet
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Cauliflower Wrap w/ Tomato-Cucumber Salad (GF)
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Caesar Dressing, Swiss, Spinach, Cauliflower Crust, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Herbs, Red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil