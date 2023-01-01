Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek salad in
Paoli
/
Paoli
/
Greek Salad
Paoli restaurants that serve greek salad
Spatola's Pizza
32 West Lancaster Avenue, Paoli
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$11.70
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese with red wine vinegar and olive oil
More about Spatola's Pizza
Our Deli & Cafe
41 East Lancaster Avenue, Paoli
No reviews yet
Lg Greek Salad
$9.99
Sm Greek Salad
$7.99
More about Our Deli & Cafe
