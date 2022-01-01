Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Parker

Go
Parker restaurants
Toast

Parker restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

FuNuGyz image

FRENCH FRIES

FuNuGyz

17904 Cottonwood Dr, Parker

Avg 3.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$6.25
More about FuNuGyz
20 Mile Tap House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

20 Mile Tap House

12543 N Hwy 83, Parker

Avg 4 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries Basket$6.00
More about 20 Mile Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Parker

Club Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Steak Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Veggie Burritos

Map

More near Parker to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (531 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston