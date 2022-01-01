Crispy chicken in Parsippany
Parsippany restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Dartcor
1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
spicy buffalo chicken | spinach + romaine | cherry tomato | cucumber | carrots | celery | red onion | blue cheese | blue cheese dressing
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.95
crispy chicken breast + buffalo sauce | shredded cheddar cheese blend | peppers + onions |candied jalapenos | flour tortilla
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
chopped romaine & mixed greens | grilled chicken | hardboiled egg | bacon | cherry tomatoes | roasted carrots | cucumbers | local fresh mozzarella | balsamic dressing
Dartcor
8 Campus Drive, Parsippany
Dartcor
299 Jefferson Rd, Parsippany
|Crispy Chicken Caesar
|$6.75
crisp chicken breast | romaine | asiago | house-made croutons | caesar dressing
Dartcor
389 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany Troy Hills
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
|Lemon Tahini Crispy Chicken
|$8.95
Romaine and Spinach, Crispy Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese, Black Bean, Shredded Carrot, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Radish, Sunflower Seed, Crouton, Tahini Vinaigrette, Lemon Wedge