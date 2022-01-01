Go
pasjoli

An elevated neighborhood French bistro brought to you by James Beard award-winning chef Dave Beran.

2732 Main St • $$$$

Avg 4.5 (2813 reviews)

Popular Items

Sun 4/5 Fried Chicken Meal (price per guest)$35.00
spicy fried chicken thigh, potato salad, cheddar biscuits, lemon tart - ONLY 4/5
basque cheesecake$14.00
a slice of our favorite basque cheesecake
matt's grilled cheese$14.00
cheddar cheese, gruyère cheese, caramelized onions, sauce mornay, includes chocolate chip cookie
basque cheesecake slice$14.00
a slice of our favorite basque cheesecake - burnt on the outside, runny & creamy on the inside
Basque Cheesecake for Healthcare!$65.00
For pickup ONLY! Chef Dave's whole Basque cheesecake - 100% of profits go towards payment of employees' healthcare plans.
blueberry coffee cake$6.00
crème fraîche, cinnamon, brown sugar streusel
broccolini$15.00
family share
sun 4/18 - fried chicken pot pie (price per person)$53.00
fried chicken pot pie, roasted broccoli, market salad, Daniel’s chocolate chip cookie (ready-to-heat)
baked goods assortment$14.00
chocolate cake, blueberry coffee cake, one chocolate chip cookie
three chocolate chip cookies$8.00
valrhona chocolate, baked to order
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2732 Main St

Santa Monica CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

