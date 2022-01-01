Garlic chicken in Paso Robles
Paso Robles restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
625 12th St, PASO ROBLES
|Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Medium
|$20.00
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken,
garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.
|Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Large
|$24.00
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken,
garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.
More about Paso's Pizza Kitchen East
Paso's Pizza Kitchen East
1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles
|Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Personal
|$12.00
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken,
garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.
|Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Large
|$24.00
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken,
garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.