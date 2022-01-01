Garlic chicken in Paso Robles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

625 12th St, PASO ROBLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Medium$20.00
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken,
garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.
Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Large$24.00
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken,
garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.
More about Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St
Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

1467 Creston Rd, Paso Robles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Personal$12.00
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken,
garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.
Chicken, Broccoli, & Garlic - Large$24.00
White sauce with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken,
garlic, and red chili pepper flakes.
More about Paso's Pizza Kitchen East

