Cheese fries in Patchogue
Patchogue restaurants that serve cheese fries
BOBBIQUE
70 W Main St, Patchogue
|BBQ WINGS
|$15.95
SMOKED, TOSSED
|FULL Rack
|$33.95
|SLICED BRISKET
|$25.95
That Meetball Place - Patchogue
52 west main street, patchogue
|VEGAN DUMPLINGS
|$13.00
Edamame dumplings, wasabi soy ponzu
|BAKED MAC AND CHEESE
|$14.00
Creamy shells, crunchy top. Go ahead
|STEAK MAC & CHEESE
|$18.00
Certified Angus beef steak over mac and cheese
Tap Room
114 W Main St, Patchoge
|Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
|The Tap Burger
|$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
|Tap Tenders
|$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
Jardín Cafe
90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue
|Jardín Salad
|$11.99
Baby arugula, baby spinach, GF fried goat cheese, pomegranate, granny smith apples, pecans, sweet potato, quinoa & balsamic glaze.
|Burrata & Greens
|$15.99
Burrata, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, pickled artichokes & balsamic glaze
|Island Vibes Bowl
|$16.99
Everything Ahi tuna, brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, hemp seeds, everything avocado, ginger miso dressing & wasabi creama