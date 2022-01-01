Quesadillas in Patchogue
Tap Room
114 W Main St, Patchoge
|Chicken Avocado Wrap
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
|The Tap Burger
|$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
|Tap Tenders
|$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
Blue Point Brewpub
225 West Main Street, Patchogue
|Toasted Lager - 1/6bbl Keg
|$75.00
1/6bbl Keg / 5.5% ABV / 28 IBU Our World Beer Cup gold medal winning flagship brew is brewed with a blend of six specialty malts for a balanced flavor of malt and hops.
|Spectral Haze - 1/6bbl Keg
|$85.00
1/6bbl Keg / 6.5% ABV / 35 IBU
Pouring as a glowing haze is the soft, pillowy IPA you've been waiting for. A blend of Denali, El Dorado, Cashmere, and Idaho-7 hops will indulge your senses and confirm that Illusions are brewed to expand our reality.
|Hoptical Illusion - 1/6bbl Keg
|$85.00
1/6bbl Keg / 7.0% ABV / 70 IBU Hops are added to this IPA in 5 different ways, which give it a signature resiny, citrus-filled flavor.
Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
67 W Main St, Patchogue
|Wings
|$13.00
Our famous wings, tossed in your choice of sauce -
Mild, Medium, Hot, BHB Stout BBQ, Honey Garlic, Habanero BBQ,
Maple Bourbon Bacon or Honey Sriracha
|Short Rib & Cheddar Panini
|$16.00
Slow braised short rib, melted white cheddar, pressed pita, brown gravy on side
|Bricklayer Burger
|$15.00
Our special blend of ground short rib, chuck, and brisket, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato and onions
Jardín Cafe
90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue
|Jardín Salad
|$11.99
Baby arugula, baby spinach, GF fried goat cheese, pomegranate, granny smith apples, pecans, sweet potato, quinoa & balsamic glaze.
|Burrata & Greens
|$15.99
Burrata, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, pickled artichokes & balsamic glaze
|Island Vibes Bowl
|$16.99
Everything Ahi tuna, brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, hemp seeds, everything avocado, ginger miso dressing & wasabi creama
Burrito Mariachi
272 e main st, patchogue
|BYO Bowl
|$8.25
|Healthy Salad
|$7.95
|BYO Burrito
|$8.25
Toast Coffeehouse
46 east main st, Patchogue
|Avocado BLT Omelet
|$16.50
Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar
|Belgian with Fresh Berries
|$14.95
Comes with powdered sugar & whipped cream
|Egg Sandwich
|$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, choice of meat, and american cheese, served on bread or wrap of your choosing!