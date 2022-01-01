Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Patchogue

Go
Patchogue restaurants
Toast

Patchogue restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tap Room image

 

Tap Room

114 W Main St, Patchoge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
The Tap Burger$14.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers, lettuce, tomato and shaved red onion.
Tap Tenders$14.00
Fresh chicken tenderloins tossed in our secret breading and served with house fries and a side of honey mustard.
More about Tap Room
Blue Point Brewpub image

 

Blue Point Brewpub

225 West Main Street, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Toasted Lager - 1/6bbl Keg$75.00
1/6bbl Keg / 5.5% ABV / 28 IBU Our World Beer Cup gold medal winning flagship brew is brewed with a blend of six specialty malts for a balanced flavor of malt and hops.
Spectral Haze - 1/6bbl Keg$85.00
1/6bbl Keg / 6.5% ABV / 35 IBU
Pouring as a glowing haze is the soft, pillowy IPA you've been waiting for. A blend of Denali, El Dorado, Cashmere, and Idaho-7 hops will indulge your senses and confirm that Illusions are brewed to expand our reality.
Hoptical Illusion - 1/6bbl Keg$85.00
1/6bbl Keg / 7.0% ABV / 70 IBU Hops are added to this IPA in 5 different ways, which give it a signature resiny, citrus-filled flavor.
More about Blue Point Brewpub
Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant image

 

Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant

67 W Main St, Patchogue

Avg 4.4 (1718 reviews)
Takeout
Wings$13.00
Our famous wings, tossed in your choice of sauce -
Mild, Medium, Hot, BHB Stout BBQ, Honey Garlic, Habanero BBQ,
Maple Bourbon Bacon or Honey Sriracha
Short Rib & Cheddar Panini$16.00
Slow braised short rib, melted white cheddar, pressed pita, brown gravy on side
Bricklayer Burger$15.00
Our special blend of ground short rib, chuck, and brisket, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato and onions
More about Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Jardín Cafe

90 east Main Street, unit E, Patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jardín Salad$11.99
Baby arugula, baby spinach, GF fried goat cheese, pomegranate, granny smith apples, pecans, sweet potato, quinoa & balsamic glaze.
Burrata & Greens$15.99
Burrata, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, pickled artichokes & balsamic glaze
Island Vibes Bowl$16.99
Everything Ahi tuna, brown rice, edamame, seaweed salad, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, hemp seeds, everything avocado, ginger miso dressing & wasabi creama
More about Jardín Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Burrito Mariachi

272 e main st, patchogue

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BYO Bowl$8.25
Healthy Salad$7.95
BYO Burrito$8.25
More about Burrito Mariachi
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

46 east main st, Patchogue

Avg 4.6 (6786 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado BLT Omelet$16.50
Avocado, crisp bacon, spinach, plum tomato, & Vermont white cheddar
Belgian with Fresh Berries$14.95
Comes with powdered sugar & whipped cream
Egg Sandwich$4.95
Classic egg sandwich with two eggs cooked to your liking, choice of meat, and american cheese, served on bread or wrap of your choosing!
More about Toast Coffeehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Patchogue

Chicken Tenders

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Salad

Short Ribs

Fried Pickles

Paninis

Map

More near Patchogue to explore

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Port Jefferson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Mount Sinai

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston