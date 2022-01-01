Muffins in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve muffins
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Scrambled - Bacon - English Muffin
|$9.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, hash browns, English muffin.
|Build Your Own Omelet - English Muffin
|$8.99
Served with hash browns.
|Greek Mushroom Omelet - English Muffin
|$12.99
Spinach, cremini mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, pepper medley, Kalamata olives, caramelized onions, feta cheese. Served with hash browns.
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
