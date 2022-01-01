Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Peterborough
/
Peterborough
/
Chocolate Cake
Peterborough restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Harlow’s Pub
3 School Street, Peterborough
No reviews yet
Chocolate Toffee Mousse Cake
$9.00
More about Harlow’s Pub
Coopershill
6 School Street, Peterborough
Avg 4
(142 reviews)
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$9.00
More about Coopershill
