Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Pflugerville

Go
Pflugerville restaurants
Toast

Pflugerville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Down South CaJJun Eats image

SEAFOOD

Down South CaJJun Eats - 15630 Vision Drive

15630 Vision Drive, Pflugerville

Avg 4.1 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CaJJun Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Tender chicken thigh in between a sweet bun with all the fixings. Includes French fries and our famous Beaucoo sauce.
More about Down South CaJJun Eats - 15630 Vision Drive
FD's Grill House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

FD's Grill House

15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed with our chili pepper spice blend, topped with cowboy slaw, dill chips and drizzled with homemade ranch.
More about FD's Grill House
Main pic

 

Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105

15608 Spring Hill Ln #105, Pflugerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND ROASTED RED PEPPER AIOLI ON LIL MAMA'S BUN
Gochujang Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105

Browse other tasty dishes in Pflugerville

Burritos

Flautas

Taco Salad

Shrimp Basket

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

Banana Pudding

Pudding

Map

More near Pflugerville to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Elgin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston