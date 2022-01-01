Chicken sandwiches in Pflugerville
Pflugerville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Down South CaJJun Eats - 15630 Vision Drive
SEAFOOD
Down South CaJJun Eats - 15630 Vision Drive
15630 Vision Drive, Pflugerville
|CaJJun Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Tender chicken thigh in between a sweet bun with all the fixings. Includes French fries and our famous Beaucoo sauce.
More about FD's Grill House
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
FD's Grill House
15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed with our chili pepper spice blend, topped with cowboy slaw, dill chips and drizzled with homemade ranch.
More about Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105
Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105
15608 Spring Hill Ln #105, Pflugerville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES AND ROASTED RED PEPPER AIOLI ON LIL MAMA'S BUN
|Gochujang Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00