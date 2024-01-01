Patty melts in Pflugerville
Pflugerville restaurants that serve patty melts
Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105
15608 Spring Hill Ln #105, Pflugerville
|Buffalo Ranch Patty Melt
|$12.00
8 oz ground brisket, sauteed onions, Monterey Jack Cheese and Buffalo ranch on Texas Toast
Van's Damn Tasty Tacos and Ronburguesa's
115 e main st , Pflugerville
|Patty Melt
|$9.75
Grilled ⅓ lb Certified Angus beef on toasted sourdough bread. Grilled onion Mayo and Sharp Cheddar Cheese.
