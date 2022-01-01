Go
Toast

Pinthouse Pizza

Handcrafted beer and pizza!

PIZZA

2800 Hoppe Trail • $$

Avg 4.7 (237 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend.
Side Sauce
The Works
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, green bell pepper, red onion, garlic, mushrooms, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and house cheese blend.
Das Pretzel$5.00
House made Bavarian style pretzel with choice of two sauces.
Honey Pear
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, extra virgin olive oil, house cheese blend, sliced pear, caramelized onions, blue cheese, prosciutto, basil, local honey.
Build Your Own
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, and house cheese blend. Make it your own design by choosing from the available toppings.
Beer Mates$5.00
House made garlic bread covered in butter and cheese with choice of dipping sauce.
Pizza Roll$2.75
Roll with house cheese blend, garlic, and pepperoni with choice of dipping sauce.
Cannonball
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and house cheese blend.
Pepperoni and Basil
A handmade pizza with our house-made dough, red sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil, and house cheese blend.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2800 Hoppe Trail

Round Rock TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

No reviews yet

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Kerbey Lane Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken is blazing a new trail in Austin! Inspired by Nashville hot chicken, Harold Marmulstein, Salty Sow Chef and Owner is expanding his portfolio bringing his chef-inspired knack to the newest venture Tumble 22 Hot Chicken, changing the way Austin experiences chicken.
The chicken is fried and coated in Chef Marmulstein’s own secret blend of spices, getting its heat from the cayenne and spice dip. The basic components of the dish are chicken, a combination of spices, and careful cooking in hot oil. MSG is not used in the preparation of any of Tumble 22 chicken or products.
So how hot is it? Tumble 22’s four heat levels don’t mess around ranging from “wimpy” to “Cluck’n Hot.” But, before you delve into this culinary adventure be forewarned, you’ve got to be ready to take a little heat. For those who don’t like it hot, the menu includes other flavor options and sauces like Comeback and Cilantro Mint.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston