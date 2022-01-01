Chicken curry in Plainsboro
Plainsboro restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Jhopri Restaurant
Jhopri Restaurant
6 Market Street #904, Plainsboro
|CHICKEN CURRY
|$17.99
Curried chicken pieces cooked in light Asian spices
More about Sumi Ramen
Sumi Ramen
10 Schalks Crossing Road, Unit 16, Plainsboro
|Chicken Katsu Curry Platter (R7)
|$12.00
Panko crusted chicken cutlet and fried egg with house Japanese curry sauce, topped with Fukushima zuke (pickled cucumber) and broccoli. Served with white rice.
|Chicken Coconuts Green Curry Ramen
|$14.50
Green curry and coconut milk with chicken broth topped with sautéed chicken, red paprika, eggplant, seasoned boiled egg, and scallion. Mildly spicy.