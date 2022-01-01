Curry in Plainsboro
Plainsboro restaurants that serve curry
Jhopri Restaurant
6 Market Street #904, Plainsboro
|CHICKEN CURRY
|$17.99
Curried chicken pieces cooked in light Asian spices
|FISH CURRY
|$20.99
Cooked with fresh ginger and garlic in a lightly spiced sauce
|LAMB CURRY
|$18.99
Chunks of tender lamb cooked in a mildly spiced sauce
Sumi Ramen
10 Schalks Crossing Road, Unit 16, Plainsboro
|Vegan Coconut Green Curry Ramen
|$14.25
🥦 (Vegan) Green curry and coconut milk with vegetable kombu (seaweed) broth topped with tofu cutlets, red paprika, eggplant, bamboo shoots and scallion. Mildly spicy.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Platter (R7)
|$12.00
Panko crusted chicken cutlet and fried egg with house Japanese curry sauce, topped with Fukushima zuke (pickled cucumber) and broccoli. Served with white rice.
|Vegan Curry Platter (R9)
|$11.50
🥦 (Vegan) Eggplant, red paprika, onion, broccoli, and tofu cutlets with house curry sauce. Served with white rice.