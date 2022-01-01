Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Plainsboro

Plainsboro restaurants that serve curry chicken

Jhopri Restaurant

6 Market Street #904, Plainsboro

CHICKEN CURRY$17.99
Curried chicken pieces cooked in light Asian spices
Sumi Ramen

10 Schalks Crossing Road, Unit 16, Plainsboro

Chicken Katsu Curry Platter (R7)$12.00
Panko crusted chicken cutlet and fried egg with house Japanese curry sauce, topped with Fukushima zuke (pickled cucumber) and broccoli. Served with white rice.
Chicken Coconuts Green Curry Ramen$14.50
Green curry and coconut milk with chicken broth topped with sautéed chicken, red paprika, eggplant, seasoned boiled egg, and scallion. Mildly spicy.
