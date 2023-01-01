Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Ponderay

Ponderay restaurants
Ponderay restaurants that serve quesadillas

Locos Kitchen -

775 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay

CARNE QUESADILLA$8.50
More about Locos Kitchen -
Breakfast Cantina - 477100 US-95

477100 US-95, Ponderay

Quesadilla Rice Bowl$14.00
Dirty rice, black beans, chorizo, melty queso, cilantro, green onions, avocado, guacamole, cabbage and seasoned crispy corn tortilla strips. All rice bowls are served with two warm blended tortillas.
Avocado & Black Bean Quesadilla$12.00
Melty cheese, chorizo black beans, creamy avocado, cilantro and chipotle crème. Served with fresh chips and salsa.
Quesadilla$10.00
Melty cheese, chorizo, black beans, avocado, cotija, cilantro, green onion, chipotle creme and salsa.
More about Breakfast Cantina - 477100 US-95

