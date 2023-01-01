Quesadillas in Ponderay
Breakfast Cantina - 477100 US-95
477100 US-95, Ponderay
|Quesadilla Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Dirty rice, black beans, chorizo, melty queso, cilantro, green onions, avocado, guacamole, cabbage and seasoned crispy corn tortilla strips. All rice bowls are served with two warm blended tortillas.
|Avocado & Black Bean Quesadilla
|$12.00
Melty cheese, chorizo black beans, creamy avocado, cilantro and chipotle crème. Served with fresh chips and salsa.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Melty cheese, chorizo, black beans, avocado, cotija, cilantro, green onion, chipotle creme and salsa.