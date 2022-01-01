Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Ponderay

Ponderay restaurants
Ponderay restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N

477227 Highway US-95 N, Ponderay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.00
More about Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay

477272 Hwy 95, Ponderay

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
Takeout
Bleu & Mushroom Burger$13.99
Grilled Certified Angus Beef with sauteed mushrooms melted blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.99
Ground Certified Angus Burger with sauteed mushroom, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay

