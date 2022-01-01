Mushroom burgers in Ponderay
Ponderay restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
477227 Highway US-95 N, Ponderay
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$15.00
More about Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay
477272 Hwy 95, Ponderay
|Bleu & Mushroom Burger
|$13.99
Grilled Certified Angus Beef with sauteed mushrooms melted blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onions.
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$13.99
Ground Certified Angus Burger with sauteed mushroom, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.