Burritos in Ponderay
Ponderay restaurants that serve burritos
Breakfast Cantina - 477100 US-95
Breakfast Cantina - 477100 US-95
477100 US-95, Ponderay
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Eggs, chorizo, crispy potatoes, cheese blend, cilantro, onions, wrapped up in a tortilla and grilled.
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.00
Avocado, tomato, green onion, roasted chiles, cilantro, cabbage, crème.
|Chicken Asada Burrito
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, queso, chipotle creme, cabbage, green onion, cilantro. Wrapped up in a tortilla and grilled. Served with fresh chips and salsa.