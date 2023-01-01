Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Ponderay

Ponderay restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Cantina - 477100 US-95

477100 US-95, Ponderay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Eggs, chorizo, crispy potatoes, cheese blend, cilantro, onions, wrapped up in a tortilla and grilled.
Veggie Burrito$12.00
Avocado, tomato, green onion, roasted chiles, cilantro, cabbage, crème.
Chicken Asada Burrito$12.00
Grilled chicken, queso, chipotle creme, cabbage, green onion, cilantro. Wrapped up in a tortilla and grilled. Served with fresh chips and salsa.
Locos Kitchen -

775 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MEXICAN BURRITO$9.00
