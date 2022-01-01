Tacos in Ponderay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Breakfast Cantina

477100 US-95, Ponderay

Breakfast Tacos
Corn-flour blended tortillas, eggs, cheese, roasted chiles, cilantro, green onion, chipotle creme, verde and cotija cheese. Served with chips and salsa.
Beef Tacos
Corn flour blended tortillas, chihuahua cheese, shredded beef, cabbage, verde, chipotle cremem, green onion and cilantro. Served with chips and salsa.
Pork Tacos
Corn flour blended tortillas. Cabbage, verde, chopped pork, chipotle creme, cilantro, pickled onions, cotija cheese. Served with chips and salsa.
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar

477272 Hwy 95, Ponderay

Avg 4 (149 reviews)
Mahi Tacos$13.99
Three pan fried Mahi tacos served over coleslaw and topped with our cilantro lime aioli.
Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Fried shrimp tossed in our honey Sriracha sauce over coleslaw and topped with green onions.
Chicken Tacos$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with our house pico and sliced avocado on toasted corn tortillas.
