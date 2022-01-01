Tacos in Ponderay
Breakfast Cantina
477100 US-95, Ponderay
|Breakfast Tacos
Corn-flour blended tortillas, eggs, cheese, roasted chiles, cilantro, green onion, chipotle creme, verde and cotija cheese. Served with chips and salsa.
|Beef Tacos
Corn flour blended tortillas, chihuahua cheese, shredded beef, cabbage, verde, chipotle cremem, green onion and cilantro. Served with chips and salsa.
|Pork Tacos
Corn flour blended tortillas. Cabbage, verde, chopped pork, chipotle creme, cilantro, pickled onions, cotija cheese. Served with chips and salsa.
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar
477272 Hwy 95, Ponderay
|Mahi Tacos
|$13.99
Three pan fried Mahi tacos served over coleslaw and topped with our cilantro lime aioli.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
Fried shrimp tossed in our honey Sriracha sauce over coleslaw and topped with green onions.
|Chicken Tacos
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast with our house pico and sliced avocado on toasted corn tortillas.