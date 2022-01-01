Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Poplar Grove
/
Poplar Grove
/
Garlic Bread
Poplar Grove restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA
Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant
13555 IL-76, Poplar Grove
Avg 3.6
(357 reviews)
Garlic Bread W/Mozzarella Cheese
$5.45
Garlic Bread
$4.45
More about Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant
Moscato's Pizza Co.
101 South State Street, Poplar Grove
No reviews yet
Garlic bread
$2.00
More about Moscato's Pizza Co.
Browse other tasty dishes in Poplar Grove
Cheeseburgers
French Fries
Tacos
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Parmesan
Beef Sausages
Patty Melts
More near Poplar Grove to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Belvidere
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Beloit
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Delavan
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Loves Park
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Williams Bay
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Marengo
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston