Chili in
Portage
/
Portage
/
Chili
Portage restaurants that serve chili
A Thai Cafe Portage
7089 S Westnedge Ave, Portage
Avg 4.3
(586 reviews)
CHILI OIL
$0.25
More about A Thai Cafe Portage
Blue Kitchella
8215 Portage Road, Portage
No reviews yet
Cactus Chili
$5.95
Ground beef, diced tomatoes, great northern beans, corn, onions, savory cactus and spinach
More about Blue Kitchella
