Lobster rolls in East Bayside

East Bayside restaurants
East Bayside restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Brown Butter Lobster Roll image

 

Eventide

86 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Lobster Roll$19.00
Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!
More about Eventide
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - India Street

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$19.95
More about Amato's - India Street

