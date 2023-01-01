Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobster rolls in
East Bayside
/
Portland
/
East Bayside
/
Lobster Rolls
East Bayside restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Eventide
86 Middle Street, Portland
No reviews yet
Brown Butter Lobster Roll
$19.00
Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!
More about Eventide
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - India Street
71 India Street, Portland
Avg 4.3
(97 reviews)
Lobster Roll
$19.95
More about Amato's - India Street
