Crispy chicken in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood
Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood
407 Cedar Dr., Portland
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Golden Fried chicken tenders served over fresh cut mixed greens, with tomato, cucumbers, bacon pieces, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.