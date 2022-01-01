Crispy chicken in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood image

 

Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood

407 Cedar Dr., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.99
Golden Fried chicken tenders served over fresh cut mixed greens, with tomato, cucumbers, bacon pieces, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Our marinated chicken breast golden fried ,covered with our home made buffalo sauce and topped with crumbled blue cheese. served on a hoagie bun with pickles and french fries.
More about Texas A1 Steaks & Seafood
Item pic

 

Red Line Burgers

4383 Farm to Market Road 2986, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Hand-battered and fried all-white meat chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a soft bun.
More about Red Line Burgers

