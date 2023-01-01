Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Calamari
Portland restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA
Roasted Clove Food Co.
917 Commerce St, Portland
Avg 5
(28 reviews)
Calamari
$12.00
More about Roasted Clove Food Co.
Texas A1 Steaks and Seafood
407 Cedar Dr., Portland
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$12.99
A generous portion of marinated calamari rings that hand breaded, and fried till golden. Served with lemon and marinara sauce.
More about Texas A1 Steaks and Seafood
