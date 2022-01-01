Hibiscus tea in Princeton
Princeton restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
Arlee's Raw Blends - Nassau Street
246 Nassau Street, Princeton
|COLD BREW HIBISCUS TEA
|$5.00
Hibiscus Tea, Lemon, Distilled Water
100% ORGANIC
Junbi - Princeton
27 witherspoon st, princeton
|Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea
|$4.75
Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free.
This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
|Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea**
|$4.75
|Hot Hibiscus Fruit Tea**
|$4.75
A blend of hibiscus, rose hips, apple bits, citrus peels, pineapple bits, papaya bits and mango bits + Caffeine and dairy free
This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.