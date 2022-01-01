Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Princeton

Princeton restaurants
Princeton restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Item pic

 

Arlee's Raw Blends - Nassau Street

246 Nassau Street, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COLD BREW HIBISCUS TEA$5.00
Hibiscus Tea, Lemon, Distilled Water
100% ORGANIC
More about Arlee's Raw Blends - Nassau Street
Item pic

 

Junbi - Princeton

27 witherspoon st, princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea$4.75
Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free.
This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea**$4.75
Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free.
This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
Hot Hibiscus Fruit Tea**$4.75
A blend of hibiscus, rose hips, apple bits, citrus peels, pineapple bits, papaya bits and mango bits + Caffeine and dairy free
This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.
More about Junbi - Princeton

Trenton

Trenton

