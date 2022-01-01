Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caramel cake in
Prior Lake
/
Prior Lake
/
Caramel Cake
Prior Lake restaurants that serve caramel cake
Ze's Diner
16731 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake
No reviews yet
CARAMEL-SALTED CHOCOLATE CAKE
$5.25
More about Ze's Diner
Charlie’s On Prior
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
No reviews yet
Caramel Apple Cheese Cake
$7.75
Granny Smith shaved apples with caramel drizzle on a New York style Cheese Cake.
More about Charlie’s On Prior
