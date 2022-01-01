Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caramel cake in Prior Lake

Go
Prior Lake restaurants
Toast

Prior Lake restaurants that serve caramel cake

Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

16731 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARAMEL-SALTED CHOCOLATE CAKE$5.25
More about Ze's Diner
Charlie’s On Prior image

 

Charlie’s On Prior

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caramel Apple Cheese Cake$7.75
Granny Smith shaved apples with caramel drizzle on a New York style Cheese Cake.
More about Charlie’s On Prior

Browse other tasty dishes in Prior Lake

Tacos

Huevos Rancheros

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Steak Tacos

Mac And Cheese

French Toast

Nachos

Map

More near Prior Lake to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston