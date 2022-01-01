Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in College Hill

Go
College Hill restaurants
Toast

College Hill restaurants that serve cappuccino

Ceremony image

 

Ceremony Tea House

406 brook street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.75
More about Ceremony Tea House
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov image

 

MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAPPUCCINO$4.95
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

Browse other tasty dishes in College Hill

Grilled Chicken

Super Burritos

Curry

Chili

Hot Chocolate

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Hummus

Map

More near College Hill to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (569 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston