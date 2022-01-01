Chili in College Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
College Hill restaurants that serve chili
Chinatown on Thayer
277 Thayer Street, Providence
No reviews yet
Chili Garlic String Beans W/ Shrimp
$16.95
Chili Garlic Eggplant
$12.95
Pork Belly Chili Pepper RB
$11.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Tribos Peri Peri RI
183 Angell Street, Providence
No reviews yet
2 Oz Chili Dip
$0.99
8 Oz Chili Dip
$3.49
More about Tribos Peri Peri RI
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
