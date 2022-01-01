Crispy chicken in College Hill
College Hill restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**CRISPY CHICKEN**
|$9.00
Choice of Cheese and toppings.
|**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**
|$9.00
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|**CRISPY CHICKEN**
|$9.00
Choice of Cheese and toppings.
|**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**
|$9.00
Chinatown on Thayer
277 Thayer Street, Providence
|Chicken Crispy Noodle
|$13.95
|Crispy Sesame Chicken
|$14.95