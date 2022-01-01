DownCity bars & lounges you'll love

Go
DownCity restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in DownCity

Somo Kitchen & Sushi image

 

Somo Kitchen & Sushi

373 Richmond St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Philadelphia$8.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
Spicy Tuna$8.00
Cucumber, Togarashi
Dynamite$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Avocado Massago
More about Somo Kitchen & Sushi
Durk's Bar-B-Q image

 

Durk's Bar-B-Q

33 Aborn St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$12.00
6 Wood Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, White BBQ, or Kinda-lina Gold
1/2 Price on Thursdays
Skillet Cornbread$3.00
1 Piece, served with Honey Butter
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
1/4 LB Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw and Mustard Sauce
1/2 Priced On Wednesday's
More about Durk's Bar-B-Q
Rooftop at the Providence G image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rooftop at the Providence G

100 Dorrance St,, Providence

Avg 4.1 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl Fully of Belly$13.00
Crispy pork belly, sticky rice, herb salad, nuoc cham
Margherita Flatbread$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, basil
Our Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, herb dressing, crouton, radish
More about Rooftop at the Providence G
Res American Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

Res American Bistro

123 Empire St, Providence

Avg 4.8 (162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Res American Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in DownCity

Cake

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Clams

Map

More near DownCity to explore

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston