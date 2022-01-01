DownCity bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in DownCity
Somo Kitchen & Sushi
373 Richmond St., Providence
|Popular items
|Philadelphia
|$8.00
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber
|Spicy Tuna
|$8.00
Cucumber, Togarashi
|Dynamite
|$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Cucumber Avocado Massago
Durk's Bar-B-Q
33 Aborn St., Providence
|Popular items
|Wings
|$12.00
6 Wood Grilled Wings. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, White BBQ, or Kinda-lina Gold
1/2 Price on Thursdays
|Skillet Cornbread
|$3.00
1 Piece, served with Honey Butter
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
1/4 LB Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw and Mustard Sauce
1/2 Priced On Wednesday's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rooftop at the Providence G
100 Dorrance St,, Providence
|Popular items
|Bowl Fully of Belly
|$13.00
Crispy pork belly, sticky rice, herb salad, nuoc cham
|Margherita Flatbread
|$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, basil
|Our Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, herb dressing, crouton, radish