Federal Hill bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Federal Hill
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Veal Chop Parmigiano
|$28.00
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, EVOO
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Classic Caesar, Shaved Grana Padano, Focaccia Crisp, Anchovy
|Fettucine Bolognese
|$23.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
More about Plaza Bar & Kitchen
Plaza Bar & Kitchen
59 De Pasquale Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$8.00
|Shrimp Scampi
|$26.00
|Pasta and Meatballs
|$16.00
More about The Grange
The Grange
166 Broadway, Providence
|Popular items
|PoBoy
|$13.00
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms, Slaw, Remoulade, Pickles & Lettuce on a Pretzel Roll. Served With Chips, Slaw & Pickles. (V) (Contains Sesame)
|Quinoa
|$14.00
Quinoa, Lettuce, Avocado, Beets, Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Roasted Garlic Dressing. Dressing comes on side.
(V)
|Pommes Frites
|$5.00
French Fries tossed in our "New Bay" Served With Our Fry Aioli (V)
More about Massimo
Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Pink Sauce
|$21.00
Tomato Cream Sauce, Pecorino
|Calamari Fritti
|$16.00
Point Judith Calamari, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, Arugula, Spicy Lemon Aioli
|Short Rib Gnocchi
|$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano