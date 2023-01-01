Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Federal Hill

Federal Hill restaurants
Toast

Federal Hill restaurants that serve lasagna

Lasagna image

 

Angelo's Restaurant

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$17.50
Lasagna noodles layered with our homemade beef Bolognese sauce and ricotta, mozzarella, and pecorino romano cheese
More about Angelo's Restaurant
Massimo image

 

Il Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
FS Lasagna$90.00
Lasagna$25.00
More about Il Massimo

