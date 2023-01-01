Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lasagna in
Federal Hill
/
Providence
/
Federal Hill
/
Lasagna
Federal Hill restaurants that serve lasagna
Angelo's Restaurant
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
No reviews yet
Lasagna
$17.50
Lasagna noodles layered with our homemade beef Bolognese sauce and ricotta, mozzarella, and pecorino romano cheese
More about Angelo's Restaurant
Il Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
No reviews yet
FS Lasagna
$90.00
Lasagna
$25.00
More about Il Massimo
Browse other tasty dishes in Federal Hill
Calamari
Veal Parmesan
Prosciutto
Tiramisu
Pork Chops
Cheesecake
Cake
Meatball Subs
More near Federal Hill to explore
DownCity
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
College Hill
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fox Point
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(946 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(275 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(379 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(568 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(404 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston