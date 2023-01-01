Mushroom burgers in Purcellville
Purcellville restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about The Local Cut
The Local Cut
101 Maple Avenue, Purcellville
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef, melted swiss, sauteed mushrooms, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce
More about Velocity Wings - Purcellville
Velocity Wings - Purcellville
1020 East Main Street, Purcellville
|Mushroom Burger
|$14.50
Covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions and Provolone cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”