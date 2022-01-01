Go
Esca Kitchen

Popular Items

Side Grilled Chicken$5.00
Braised Beef$13.00
braised beef + esca bread + giardiniera + smoked cheddar
Kids Butter Noodles$7.00
House made noodles + butter
Steakhouse Burger$15.00
Carmalized onions + mushrooms + smoked cheddar + pickled red onion + brioche bun
Pear Salad$10.00
caramelized pears + almonds + goat cheese + arugula + spinach + champagne vinaigrette (GF)
Side Parmesan Truffle oil fries$5.00
Esca Burger$15.00
pretzel bun + house blended burger + smoked cheddar + esca pepper jam + house made pork belly
San Pellegrino$3.00
Chopped$13.00
spinach + arugula + pancetta + grilled chicken + cherries + toasted pecans + roasted butternut squash + roasted brussel sprouts + thyme vinaigrette (GF)
Grilled Romaine$10.00
braised romaine + marinated cherry tomatoes + avocado + parmesan crisps +bacon + lemon vinaigrette (GF)
Location

22 Washington St.

Valparaiso IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
