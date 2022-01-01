Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Raleigh restaurants that serve chopped salad

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield image

 

San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield

11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
La Flaka Chopped Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado slices, roasted corn, black beans, cucumbers, queso fresco with a piquin chile raspberry vinaigrette. Garnished with crispy corn tortillas strips.
Item pic

PIZZA

Farina Neighborhood Italian

8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.2 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$14.00
mixed greens, Italian meats, cheeses, giardiniera, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, lemon herb vinaigrette
Chopped Salad - Single$14.00
mixed greens, Italian meats, cheeses, giardiniera, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, lemon herb vinaigrette
Chopped Salad - Large$22.00
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe image

 

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

505 W Jones Str., Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad
Local romaine hearts chopped with in-house smoked turkey, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, boiled egg, tossed in green goddess dressing, & topped with Ashe County Hoop Cheddar.
Item pic

 

Union Special

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$11.00
Chopped Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Chicken, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, White Cheddar, Cucumbers, and Ranch
Union Special image

 

Union Special

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$11.00
Romaine, Chicken, Bacon, White Cheddar, Egg, Tomato, Green Goddess Dressing
Vivo Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Vivo Ristorante

7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh

Avg 4.7 (5058 reviews)
Takeout
Vivo's Famous Chopped Salad$12.00
Beasley's Chicken + Honey image

PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beasley's Chicken + Honey

237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

Avg 4 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chop Salad$14.00
w/ romaine, diced tomatoes + avocados, bacon, Ashe Co. cheddar, pickled field peas, sliced peppers and buttermilk herb dressing. Allergens: Nightshades, Alliums
