Chopped salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
San Jose Wake Forest/Wakefield
11211 Galleria Ave #101, Raleigh
|La Flaka Chopped Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado slices, roasted corn, black beans, cucumbers, queso fresco with a piquin chile raspberry vinaigrette. Garnished with crispy corn tortillas strips.
More about Farina Neighborhood Italian
PIZZA
Farina Neighborhood Italian
8450 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, Italian meats, cheeses, giardiniera, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, lemon herb vinaigrette
|Chopped Salad - Single
|$14.00
mixed greens, Italian meats, cheeses, giardiniera, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, lemon herb vinaigrette
|Chopped Salad - Large
|$22.00
More about Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
505 W Jones Str., Raleigh
|Chopped Salad
Local romaine hearts chopped with in-house smoked turkey, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, boiled egg, tossed in green goddess dressing, & topped with Ashe County Hoop Cheddar.
More about Union Special
Union Special
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Chopped Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Chicken, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, White Cheddar, Cucumbers, and Ranch
More about Union Special
Union Special
401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Chicken, Bacon, White Cheddar, Egg, Tomato, Green Goddess Dressing
More about Vivo Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Vivo Ristorante
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2, Raleigh
|Vivo's Famous Chopped Salad
|$12.00
More about Beasley's Chicken + Honey
PIZZA • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beasley's Chicken + Honey
237 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
|Chop Salad
|$14.00
w/ romaine, diced tomatoes + avocados, bacon, Ashe Co. cheddar, pickled field peas, sliced peppers and buttermilk herb dressing. Allergens: Nightshades, Alliums