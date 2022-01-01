Sweet potato fries in Rancho Cordova
Rancho Cordova restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova
SEAFOOD
Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova
2878 Zinfandel Dr, Rancho Cordova
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
Perfectly crispy and crunchy.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Jacks Urban Eats
2137 Golden Centre Ln, Gold River
|Large Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
|Small Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.50
More about EllaMia
EllaMia
3075 Prospect Park Dr., Rancho Cordova
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce