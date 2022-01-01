Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova restaurants
Rancho Cordova restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

SEAFOOD

Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova

2878 Zinfandel Dr, Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.3 (2200 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Perfectly crispy and crunchy.
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Rancho Cordova
Jacks Urban Eats

2137 Golden Centre Ln, Gold River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Small Sweet Potato Fries$9.50
More about Jacks Urban Eats
BurgerIM

4004 Sunrise Blvd, Rancho Cordova

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about BurgerIM
EllaMia

3075 Prospect Park Dr., Rancho Cordova

No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
More about EllaMia

