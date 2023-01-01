Carrot cake in Red Hook
Red Hook restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Salvatores Woodfired pizza
Salvatores Woodfired pizza
7582 north broadway, Red hook
|carrot cake
|$7.10
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK
7496 South Broadway, Red Hook
|HIDDEN: Carrot Cake 🥕
|$8.00
Alternating layers of cream cheese icing
and moist carrot cake spiced with cinnamon, chopped walnuts, raisins and pineapple, decorated with crushed walnuts.
*Contains gluten and dairy. *For full ingredient info, please call.