Carrot cake in Red Hook

Red Hook restaurants
Toast

Red Hook restaurants that serve carrot cake

Salvatores Woodfired pizza

7582 north broadway, Red hook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
carrot cake$7.10
More about Salvatores Woodfired pizza
Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK

7496 South Broadway, Red Hook

No reviews yet
Takeout
HIDDEN: Carrot Cake 🥕$8.00
Alternating layers of cream cheese icing
and moist carrot cake spiced with cinnamon, chopped walnuts, raisins and pineapple, decorated with crushed walnuts.
*Contains gluten and dairy. *For full ingredient info, please call.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - RED HOOK

