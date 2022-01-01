Chai lattes in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve chai lattes
Mercurys Coffee Co.
17980 Redmond Way, Redmond
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
Blazing Bagels - Redmond
6975 176th Ave NE, Redmond
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
Chai Tea Latte
Mercurys Coffee Co.
23532 NE Redmond-Fall City Rd, Redmond
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk