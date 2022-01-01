Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Redmond

Redmond restaurants
Redmond restaurants that serve chai lattes

Mercurys Coffee Co. image

SMOOTHIES

Mercurys Coffee Co.

17980 Redmond Way, Redmond

Avg 4.6 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Five Stones Coffee Co image

 

Five Stones Coffee Co

8102 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte
More about Five Stones Coffee Co
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - Redmond

6975 176th Ave NE, Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
Chai Tea Latte
More about Blazing Bagels - Redmond
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

 

Mercurys Coffee Co.

23532 NE Redmond-Fall City Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Spicy Sweet Black Tea, Honey, Vanilla & Velvety Milk
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.
Mercurys Coffee Co. image

SMOOTHIES

Mercurys Coffee Co.

17634 NE Union Hill Rd, Redmond

Avg 4.6 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Espresso Chai Latte
More about Mercurys Coffee Co.

