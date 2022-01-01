Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cobb salad in
Redmond
/
Redmond
/
Cobb Salad
Redmond restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ Mahoney's
8932 161st Ave NE, Redmond
Avg 4.5
(1687 reviews)
Cobb Salad
$16.00
More about JJ Mahoney's
SMOOTHIES
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Union Hill
17634 NE Union Hill Rd, Redmond
Avg 4.6
(406 reviews)
Classic Cobb Salad-Large
$12.95
More about Mercurys Coffee Co. - Union Hill
