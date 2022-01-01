Fajitas in Reisterstown
Reisterstown restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Piedras Calientes Bistro
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Piedras Calientes Bistro
21-A Main St, Reisterstown
|Fajitas
Rice, Fried Beans, 2 Tortillas, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream
More about Reisterstown Diner
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Reisterstown Diner
11613 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$10.99
More about El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery
11628 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown
|Fajita De Res
|$15.99
Steak Fajita - Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas
|Fajita De Camaron
|$19.99
Shrimp Fajita - Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas
|Fajita Mixta
|$18.99
Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp - Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas