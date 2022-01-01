Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Reisterstown

Reisterstown restaurants
Reisterstown restaurants that serve fajitas

Piedras Calientes Bistro image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Piedras Calientes Bistro

21-A Main St, Reisterstown

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas
Rice, Fried Beans, 2 Tortillas, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream
More about Piedras Calientes Bistro
Reisterstown Diner image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Reisterstown Diner

11613 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown

Avg 4.5 (551 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Wrap$10.99
More about Reisterstown Diner
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery

11628 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown

Avg 4.3 (315 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita De Res$15.99
Steak Fajita - Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas
Fajita De Camaron$19.99
Shrimp Fajita - Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas
Fajita Mixta$18.99
Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp - Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and tortillas
More about El Paraiso Restaurant & Bakery

