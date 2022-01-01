Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in South Reno

Go
South Reno restaurants
Toast

South Reno restaurants that serve chile relleno

Los Compadres Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Ala Carte Chile Relleno$7.49
More about Los Compadres Restaurant
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chiles Rellenos$15.95
More about Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno

Browse other tasty dishes in South Reno

Carne Asada

Burritos

Chimichangas

Chicken Caesar Salad

Cobb Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Cookies

Steak Fajitas

Map

More near South Reno to explore

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1608 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston