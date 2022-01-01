Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
South Reno
/
Reno
/
South Reno
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
South Reno restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
Avg 4.5
(182 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.75
Wholesome - whole ingredients.
More about Ricks deliCafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Urban Deli
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno
Avg 4.8
(540 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.50
More about The Urban Deli
