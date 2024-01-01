Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
South Reno
/
Reno
/
South Reno
/
Pies
South Reno restaurants that serve pies
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Urban Deli
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5, Reno
Avg 4.8
(540 reviews)
Bowl Of Chicken Pot Pie Soup
$7.95
Cup of Chicken Pot Pie Soup
$4.95
More about The Urban Deli
Great Full Gardens So Meadows
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
No reviews yet
Meat Shephards Pie
$21.00
More about Great Full Gardens So Meadows
Browse other tasty dishes in South Reno
Cheeseburgers
Fajita Salad
Cookies
Corn Chowder
Reuben
Chicken Salad
Taco Salad
Burritos
More near South Reno to explore
Northwest Reno
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Carson City
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Chico
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(319 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(390 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(194 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(938 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1020 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(178 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2436 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston