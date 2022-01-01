Steak salad in Richland
Richland restaurants that serve steak salad
The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland
|#18 Crying Tiger Steak Salad
|$16.00
Yummy spicy beef in fish sauce and lime, tossed with fresh greens - or try it with shrimp!
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
255 Williams Blvd, Richland
|Steak Salad
|$15.75
Smoked tri tip, blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard cooked egg & avocado.
Hops n Drops
2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
|FAJITA STEAK SALAD
|$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.