Steak salad in Richland

Richland restaurants
Richland restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

 

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge

1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland

Avg 4.4 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
#18 Crying Tiger Steak Salad$16.00
Yummy spicy beef in fish sauce and lime, tossed with fresh greens - or try it with shrimp!
More about The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA image

 

Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA

255 Williams Blvd, Richland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Salad$15.75
Smoked tri tip, blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard cooked egg & avocado.
More about Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, bleu cheese, diced red peppers, frizzled onions and a balsamic glaze.
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops

