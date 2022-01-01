Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

856 E Hwy 114, Roanoke

Avg 4.6 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Banner pic

 

Blue 22 Sports Grill

2230 TX 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
hand breaded chicken breast, flash fried and tossed in house made buffalo sauce, with blue cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a butter toasted Challah bun
More about Blue 22 Sports Grill
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club

2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
More about HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club

