Chicken sandwiches in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Brass Tap
856 E Hwy 114, Roanoke
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Blue 22 Sports Grill
2230 TX 114, Trophy Club
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
hand breaded chicken breast, flash fried and tossed in house made buffalo sauce, with blue cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a butter toasted Challah bun
HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club
|CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
|CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough