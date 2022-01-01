Grilled chicken in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
856 E Hwy 114, Roanoke
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about Blue 22 Sports Grill
Blue 22 Sports Grill
2230 TX 114, Trophy Club
|Kid Grilled Chicken
|$7.00
|Poblano Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with provolone, Applewood smoked bacon, poblano ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and avocado. Served on a butter toasted Challah bun
More about HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
|GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
|$7.00
|GRILLED CHICKEN COBB
|$17.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
More about The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
504 N. Oak Street, Roanoke
|6oz Grilled chicken
|$6.00
Breast (gluten free)
|Children's grilled chicken
|$6.00
Seared breast of chicken
served with ranch or marinara sauce and choice of two sides