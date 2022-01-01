Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Roanoke

Go
Roanoke restaurants
Toast

Roanoke restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

856 E Hwy 114, Roanoke

Avg 4.6 (2039 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Banner pic

 

Blue 22 Sports Grill

2230 TX 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Grilled Chicken$7.00
Poblano Grilled Chicken$15.00
marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with provolone, Applewood smoked bacon, poblano ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and avocado. Served on a butter toasted Challah bun
More about Blue 22 Sports Grill
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club

2980 E State Hwy 114, Trophy Club

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST$7.00
GRILLED CHICKEN COBB$17.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
More about HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Classic Cafe at Roanoke

504 N. Oak Street, Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (1005 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6oz Grilled chicken$6.00
Breast (gluten free)
Children's grilled chicken$6.00
Seared breast of chicken
served with ranch or marinara sauce and choice of two sides
More about The Classic Cafe at Roanoke

Browse other tasty dishes in Roanoke

Cobbler

Chicken Tenders

Tomato Soup

Pies

Green Beans

Pudding

Nachos

French Fries

Map

More near Roanoke to explore

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1579 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston