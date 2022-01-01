Waffles in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve waffles
Grandin Village
1908 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke
|Waffle Stacker
|$10.99
Looking for something extravagant to start off your weekend morning? Look no further than the Waffle Stacker. If you want to skip making breakfast and just want to serve your family some waffles, bacon, and eggs, we’ve figured it all out by just putting all in a "burguesa." Our sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese are met with bacon strips all squeezed between two waffles to get all the ingredients you need for the perfect breakfast all in one decadent "burguesa."
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave
3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring
|Chicken and Waffle
|$14.95
|Belgian Waffle Combo
|$14.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream, served with two eggs your way and two bacon slices
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream