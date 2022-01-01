Waffles in Roanoke

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Farmburguesa - Grandin Village image

 

Grandin Village

1908 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Waffle Stacker$10.99
Looking for something extravagant to start off your weekend morning? Look no further than the Waffle Stacker. If you want to skip making breakfast and just want to serve your family some waffles, bacon, and eggs, we’ve figured it all out by just putting all in a "burguesa." Our sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese are met with bacon strips all squeezed between two waffles to get all the ingredients you need for the perfect breakfast all in one decadent "burguesa."
More about Grandin Village
Consumer pic

 

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

3334 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Waffle$14.95
Belgian Waffle Combo$14.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream, served with two eggs your way and two bacon slices
Belgian Waffle$9.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Roanoke - 3334 Brambleton Ave

