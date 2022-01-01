Waffles in Roanoke

Looking for something extravagant to start off your weekend morning? Look no further than the Waffle Stacker. If you want to skip making breakfast and just want to serve your family some waffles, bacon, and eggs, we’ve figured it all out by just putting all in a "burguesa." Our sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese are met with bacon strips all squeezed between two waffles to get all the ingredients you need for the perfect breakfast all in one decadent "burguesa."

