Brisket in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Brisket
Rochester restaurants that serve brisket
SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoak BBQ
2291 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
Avg 4.5
(1008 reviews)
Prime Brisket
$25.00
1 lbs brisket
$24.50
More about Smoak BBQ
ThaiPop
4 3rd St SW, Rochester
No reviews yet
Coconut Brisket
$17.00
More about ThaiPop
Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester
Curry
Garlic Bread
French Toast
Pancakes
Boneless Wings
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Chicken Rice Soup
More near Rochester to explore
La Crosse
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(8 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Burnsville
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(8 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
La Crosse
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston